Abhishek says ‘sounds cool’ to be making a film about ‘someone who has 100 days to live’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has talked about the emotional journey his character undergoes in his upcoming film, “I Want to Talk”, directed by Shoojit Sircar. 

Fouzia Farhana15 November 2024 - 15:38
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has talked about the emotional journey his character undergoes in his upcoming film, “I Want to Talk”, directed by Shoojit Sircar. 

The movie traces the poignant story of a person who is told that he has just 100 days to live, delving deep into themes of mortality, reflection, and closure.

Abhishek shared how the premise of the film made him reflect on what a person might experience when confronted with such a diagnosis.

“When a doctor tells you that you have 100 days to live, it’s going to take a few days to process,” said the actor.

He added: “Once it’s processed, the real question becomes: What do I do with the time I have left? What do I not want to do? What do I want to put closure to?”

Abhishek, who is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan highlighted how such a situation forces individuals to confront their personal and emotional priorities.

“Am I going to wake up tomorrow? Is this my last night? How do I want to live my last night?” he mused.

He found the idea of reflecting on one’s last days both fascinating and deeply moving.

“It sounds cool that you’re making a film about someone who has 100 days to live, but when you actually sit and think, it’s an amazing frame of mind to be in,” he said.

I Want to Talk is a story of a father-daughter relationship scheduled to release in cinemas on November 22. The film also stars Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo.

The director and actor duo will be seen going on the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, where Abhishek will be seen joining his father Amitabh Bachchan on the stage and having some chuckle-worthy moments on the quiz-based reality show.

