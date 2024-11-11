Actress Nimrat Kaur Breaks Silence on Abhishek Bachchan Relationship Rumours

Mumbai: Actress Nimrat Kaur recently shared a fun and light-hearted Instagram reel about strong friendships that make others jealous, all while dating rumours with her “Dasvi” co-star Abhishek Bachchan swirl around her.

The reel, which has gone viral, features Kaur sitting on the floor and lip-syncing to a popular dialogue: “Friendship inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan.

Kahe ‘haww’, aida” (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, ‘Wow,’ like that). Alongside the clip, Kaur added a caption that read, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels.”

#NimratKaur shares a reel on 'Loki Dekhte Jal Jaye' amidst affair rumors with #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/oH6GTxZMAA — PitchAndPopcorn (@RajnilSarma99) November 10, 2024

In addition to the reel, the ‘Airlift’ star also shared a philosophical quote on her Instagram stories from Ram Dass, which read, “Our journey is about being more deeply involved in life and yet less attached to it.”

Nimrat Kaur has been making headlines recently due to unverified Reddit claims suggesting she is dating Abhishek Bachchan, a rumour that began after they worked together on their 2022 film Dasvi.



These speculations have stirred controversy, with some social media users accusing Kaur of interfering in Abhishek’s marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, a source close to the Bachchan family quickly dismissed these allegations, calling them “mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish.”

A family insider stated, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why Nimrat Kaur has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping silent due to the many personal matters in his life right now and has been advised to avoid controversy.”

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Nimrat Kaur shared her thoughts, stating that no matter her actions, people will always come up with their own versions of the story. She clarified that she chooses to focus on her work and avoid getting caught up in gossip.

While Nimrat has remained calm and composed in the face of this controversy, she continues to stay active on social media, spreading positivity and focusing on her career.