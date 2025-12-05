AI-driven sustainable development begins in Maha’s energy sector: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Maharashtra is set to strengthen its power distribution network through a ‘Digital Twin’ model for solar and other renewable energy sources. He said that the distribution company MahaVitaran will soon implement an AI-based digitisation initiative in collaboration with leading international organisations. “This marks the beginning of environment-friendly and sustainable development through AI technology in the state’s energy sector,” he said. He said that through the cooperation of RF and GEAPP, this state-of-the-art AI-based global platform will set a benchmark for power utilities across India.

The Chief Minister said that AI-driven decision-support tools will significantly enhance customer service and help strengthen MahaVitaran’s financial foundation. “The solutions being developed will offer long-term, sustainable and effective support to the power distribution sector. This is the first-ever attempt to develop a Digital Twin for electricity distribution,” he said. The Chief Minister added that the innovative AI initiative is expected to drive major improvements in the use of sustainable and eco-friendly green energy, especially in rural areas.

Also Read:Air pollution can heighten anxiety and trigger panic-like symptoms: Doctors

According to the Chief Minister, farmers and electricity consumers in rural Maharashtra will gain more reliable and easily accessible power through this technology. “With global-level AI systems and direct energy-sector collaboration, Maharashtra will deploy advanced digital solutions that will increase the accuracy of power flow, field operations and energy management,” he said. The Energy Department, in a release, said the initiative will have a significant impact across the sector, adding that the digital transformation enables faster project-level decision-making, improves grid efficiency, and increases the utilisation of solar energy.

“With enhanced green energy use, pollution levels will be reduced substantially. A reduction of even 1 per cent in power losses could save Rs 1,000-1,500 crore annually, thereby reducing financial losses considerably,” said the department. It said that owing to international collaboration, this initiative could become a major milestone in stabilising power supply and improving service quality in fast-developing countries like India.

“Maharashtra now has an important opportunity to contribute to India’s vision of a sustainable, environment-friendly, and self-sufficient energy system,” it said. The department said that through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitisation, MahaVitaran is gearing up to modernise the state’s energy infrastructure, marking the beginning of a new era.