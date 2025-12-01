AIMIM Secures Special Ajmer Trains for 814th Urs; Majid Hussain Meets Railway Officials

On the instructions of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain visited Railway Nilayam, Secunderabad, where he met Chief Operations Manager B. Ravi Chander and other senior Railway officials. The meeting focused on special train arrangements for pilgrims traveling to Ajmer for the 814th Urs-e-Shareef of Khwaja Garib Nawaz (RA) in December 2025.

Officials confirmed that special Ajmer-bound trains have been approved upon AIMIM’s request. AIMIM leaders including Mr. Rafeeq (DRUCC Member), Mohd Jani, Mohd Taufeeq, and others were present.

Details of Special Trains Requested for Ajmer Urs 2025

During the meeting, AIMIM placed requests for four special trains, including:

Nampally to Ajmer

Kacheguda to Ajmer

Machilipatnam–Ongole to Ajmer

Nanded to Ajmer

Majid Hussain emphasized that these trains are sanctioned every year due to AIMIM’s representation, ensuring smooth travel for thousands of pilgrims.

Majid Hussain’s Statement: Security and Facilities Must Improve

Speaking to the media, Majid Hussain said:

“We came here on the direction of Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab to request approval for special trains for the 814th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz (RA). Along with train sanctions, we stressed the need for better security arrangements, adequate drinking water, and improved coaches for pilgrims.”

He added that last year some incidents occurred inside the trains, highlighting the need for:

Security personnel from Hyderabad to Ajmer and back

Extra coaches to handle rush

to handle rush Better water supply onboard

Railway officials assured him that these issues would be addressed.

Two-Phase Ticket Counter Opening Suggested to Avoid Heavy Rush

Majid Hussain also requested that ticket sales should not open at all stations simultaneously. Instead, he proposed a two-phase opening:

First phase at Kacheguda

Second phase at Nampally

This staggered approach would reduce overcrowding, allowing pilgrims to book tickets with ease.

Railways Assure Positive Action on AIMIM’s Representation

Railway officials expressed confidence that AIMIM’s demands would be met, and arrangements for pilgrims would be improved compared to previous years. They also agreed to consider additional coaches and enhanced safety deployments during the journey.