AIMPLB Hijacked by Politicians: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi on Waqf Protest

Bareilly: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, has accused the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of deviating from its original purpose and being “hijacked” by politicians. His comments come amid AIMPLB’s protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Political Influence in AIMPLB Under Scrutiny

The protest, which saw participation from eleven opposition parties, including the Congress, was criticized by Razvi for prioritizing political alliances over real issues concerning the Muslim community. He emphasized that AIMPLB was originally formed to address social and religious concerns but has now been overtaken by political figures.

“AIMPLB No Longer Focused on Sharia Issues”

Razvi pointed out that in its early days, the board did not include political leaders, but now, figures from parties like the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and AIMIM hold key positions. He argued that AIMPLB has shifted its focus from Sharia-related and social matters to political agendas.

Concerns Over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

His remarks come at a time when the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is facing strong opposition. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) submitted its report on February 13, drawing criticism from multiple political parties.

Need for Reforms in Waqf Management

The Waqf Act of 1995, originally enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has been criticized for corruption, mismanagement, and encroachments. The new amendment aims to address these issues by introducing digitization, stricter audits, and legal measures to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

Razvi warned that AIMPLB’s political affiliations could be detrimental to the real concerns of the Muslim community, urging a return to its core mission.