Air India launches 96-hours black Friday sale

Hyderabad: The Air India Group – comprising of full-service global airline Air India and low-cost regional carrier Air India Express, launched Black Friday Sale, to offer up to 20 percent off base fares for flights within India, and up to 12 percent off base fares for flights to or from destinations in the United States, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

The sale is exclusively available on Air India’s official website and iOS and Android mobile apps, the airlines said in a release.

Bookings under the sale are open from 0001 hours IST of November 29 to 2359 hours IST of December 2, 2024, for travel until June 30, 2025 (except for flights between India and Australia & North America that are available for travel until 30 October 2025).

During the sale period, Air India will not charge any convenience fee on bookings for domestic or international flights operated by Air India made on Air India’s website and mobile app, thus helping travellers to save an additional INR 399 on domestic flight bookings and up to INR 999 on international flights.

Air India has also enabled additional discounts with multiple payment offers for travellers, helping them unlock further savings.

Air India’s website and mobile app also accept other modes of payment without the additional discount, including all major debit or credit cards issued by banks in or outside of India, RuPay cards, and payment wallets.

With Air India’s existing concessions for students and senior citizens clubbed with the new payment offers and zero convenience fee, students can save up to 25 percent and senior citizens up to 50 percent on base fares.

The seats available on sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis (blackout dates apply). The fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable exchange rates and taxes.