Akbaruddin Owaisi Gives Strong Response to Modi’s Remarks, Watch Video

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has given a resounding reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s derogatory remarks against Muslims.

Speaking at an election rally in the assembly constituency on Monday evening, Owaisi criticized Modi’s style of expression and manner of speech.

It is noteworthy that during Sunday evening’s election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made insulting remarks against Muslims, stating that if people vote for the Congress, the Congress will distribute the country’s wealth to those who have more children. Women will not be safe even wearing a mangalsutra here.

Speaking at the election rally in Chandrayangutta constituency on Monday evening, Akbaruddin Owaisi questioned, “Are we (Muslims) the ones who have many children and indulge in extravagance?… Do you know how many siblings former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had?”

Responding to his own question, he said that Muslims are the ones who have many children, and the number of siblings of Vajpayee and his siblings was 7. The same goes for Yogi Adityanath and his siblings, they are 7 in number. Amit Shah and his siblings also amount to 7. Narendra Modi and his siblings number 6.

He further stated, “We are the ones who gave this nation the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Charminar. We have adorned this country. We are not extravagant. Our connection is with this country. This country is ours and will remain ours.”

It should be noted that during an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made controversial remarks, equating Muslims in India with extravagance, saying that the opposition party Congress would divide the country’s wealth among those who have more children.

He also referred to a remark made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that Muslims are the first claimants on the country’s resources.

These statements have drawn widespread criticism, labeling them as Islamophobic and divisive. Opposition leaders and rights groups have condemned Modi’s speech against the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, Modi’s statements have stirred up waves of sorrow and anger at both national and international levels. Concerns are being raised that Modi’s statements could lead to increased violence against Muslims.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has refused to comment on Modi’s statements.

The Election Commission declined to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his election speech in Rajasthan on Sunday. Responding to questions about the Prime Minister’s speech in Banswara on Sunday, an Election Commission spokesperson said, “We refrain from commenting.”