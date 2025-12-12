Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP, Election Commission of Massive ‘Voter Deletion Conspiracy’

During his visit to Hyderabad, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged a large-scale attempt to erase nearly 3 crore voters from electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh — a claim he described as a direct attack on democracy. These sharp remarks came during a courtesy meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Yadav said the controversial moves were being carried out under the banner of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, which he believes is being misused to manipulate electoral outcomes.

Courtesy Visit Turns into Political Discussion

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy briefed Akhilesh Yadav on various development and welfare programmes being undertaken by the Telangana government, highlighting reforms across public services and governance sectors.

Yadav, meanwhile, shared concerns about the evolving political climate in Uttar Pradesh and alleged misuse of constitutional institutions.

‘Those Who Never Sang Vande Mataram Are Pretending Now,’ says Yadav

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Parliament Winter Session, Yadav criticised political rivals over what he called selective patriotism:

“Those who have never sung Vande Mataram suddenly want to sing it. They never liked the Tricolor—they only liked a single colour.”

— Akhilesh Yadav in Hyderabad

He claimed that certain political groups are now attempting to project nationalism to divert public attention from core electoral issues.

UP Voter List Row: Yadav Calls It a ‘Huge Conspiracy’

Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his claim that the BJP and the Election Commission are working together to remove voters—particularly from regions where the ruling party performed poorly in past elections.

According to Yadav:

The SIR exercise is being misused instead of being used to increase voter participation.

instead of being used to increase voter participation. The alleged removal of 3 crore names would disproportionately affect areas where the BJP faced defeat.

would disproportionately affect areas where the BJP faced defeat. The move represents a “big conspiracy against democracy.”

He further alleged that the SIR process is being used as a backdoor for implementing NRC-like mechanisms.

Yadav emphasised that the intended purpose of SIR is to increase voter turnout, not reduce it.

Revanth Reddy–Akhilesh Yadav Meeting Signals Growing Opposition Dialogue

Although described as a courtesy visit, the meeting between the two leaders reflects an expanding dialogue among opposition parties ahead of upcoming state and national elections.

Both leaders reportedly discussed political strategies, administrative reforms, and the evolving national narrative.

The Hyderabad meeting has brought renewed attention to what Akhilesh Yadav calls the Akhilesh Yadav voter deletion conspiracy, a claim that has raised political temperatures ahead of major elections. As debates over voter lists, electoral fairness, and nationalism continue, all eyes remain on how institutions respond to these serious allegations.

