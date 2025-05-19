All Eyes on Begumpet: PM Modi to Unveil Railway Station with a Hidden Surprise

Hyderabad: The historic Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad has undergone a major transformation into a modern transit hub, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with an investment of Rs 26.55 crore. The revamped station will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22, alongside upgraded railway stations in Karimnagar and Warangal.

Passenger-Friendly Upgrades to Enhance Travel Experience

According to South Central Railway (SCR) officials, the upgraded Begumpet station features several new amenities aimed at improving passenger convenience and commuter experience, including:

Two lifts and four escalators

and Modern toilets and spacious waiting halls

and Improved platform shelters and clear signage

and Facilities for differently-abled passengers

Enhanced security systems, especially for women

The highlight of the redevelopment is the symbolic installation of Telangana’s State Bird, the Indian Roller (Pala Pitta), showcasing the region’s cultural heritage.

Fully Women-Operated Station Sets Inclusivity Benchmark

One of the standout features of the Begumpet railway station is its all-women operational model. From the station master and ticket clerks to RPF constables and booking staff, the entire workforce comprises women, promoting gender inclusivity and empowerment. This initiative has been in place for over six years and continues to set an example for other stations across the country.

Eco-Friendly and Aesthetically Enhanced Station Design

The upgraded station now includes landscaped greenery, illuminated lighting, water features, and a well-planned surveillance system. These features not only boost safety but also elevate the station’s visual appeal.

One of Hyderabad’s Busiest Suburban Stations

Serving over 15,000 passengers daily, Begumpet railway station ranks among the busiest suburban stations in Hyderabad, following Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda stations. The redevelopment is expected to ease commuter flow and create a world-class travel environment for daily travelers.