All India Open Below 1600 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament Kicks Off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The All India Open Below 1600 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament began today at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The three-day tournament, scheduled from 29th to 31st August 2025, is being organized by the Hyderabad District Chess Association.

The event was formally inaugurated by Sri Vakiti Srihari Garu, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries, Sports & Youth Services, Government of Telangana. He was joined by Sri B. Sivasena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT), Sri Prasad, President of the Telangana Chess Association, and Sri Venkateshwar Rao, District Sports Development Officer (DSDO), Saroornagar Stadium.

The dignitaries encouraged participants and highlighted the importance of chess in developing critical thinking and mental discipline among youth. The tournament has drawn a large number of young chess enthusiasts from across the country.

The championship promises an exciting platform for budding players under the 1600 FIDE rating to showcase their talent and aim for higher recognition in the sport.