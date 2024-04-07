Rachakonda police allegedly slapping Deputy CM’s driver: Video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a video capturing two Rachakonda police officials purportedly slapping the driver of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka has surfaced online, igniting widespread condemnation on social media platforms.

The incident unfolded during a public meeting in Thukkuguda on Saturday night, where the driver reportedly attempted to bring his vehicle near the stage without presenting the required pass. Upon being stopped by the police, a confrontation ensued.

Eyewitnesses claim that Rachakonda CP Tarun Joshi was present at the scene when the altercation took place. Despite his proximity, he appeared to merely observe as the situation escalated.

Reports suggest that after engaging in a brief conversation with the driver, an ACP-ranked officer proceeded to physically assault him, with an inspector joining in later. The driver was allegedly subjected to undue force, prompting outrage among onlookers.

Furthermore, a bystander attempting to document the incident had their mobile phone confiscated by a constable, raising concerns about the suppression of evidence.

The video of the altercation swiftly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from netizens and sparking calls for an investigation into the conduct of the involved police officials.

As public outcry mounts, questions regarding the use of excessive force and the accountability of law enforcement personnel in such situations have come to the forefront, demanding swift action and transparency from authorities.