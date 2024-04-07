Hyderabad

Rachakonda police allegedly slapping Deputy CM’s driver: Video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a video capturing two Rachakonda police officials purportedly slapping the driver of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka has surfaced online, igniting widespread condemnation on social media platforms.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Alleged Police Assault Deputy CM's Driver Sparks Outrage, Video Goes Viral
Alleged Police Assault Deputy CM's Driver Sparks Outrage, Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a video capturing two Rachakonda police officials purportedly slapping the driver of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka has surfaced online, igniting widespread condemnation on social media platforms.

Related Stories
Breaking News: Maha political quake: Ajit Pawar ‘splits’ NCP, takes oath as Deputy CM
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Passenger Clicks Obscene Photos on SpiceJet Flight: DCW Issues Notices to Police and DGCA
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked

The incident unfolded during a public meeting in Thukkuguda on Saturday night, where the driver reportedly attempted to bring his vehicle near the stage without presenting the required pass. Upon being stopped by the police, a confrontation ensued.

Eyewitnesses claim that Rachakonda CP Tarun Joshi was present at the scene when the altercation took place. Despite his proximity, he appeared to merely observe as the situation escalated.

Reports suggest that after engaging in a brief conversation with the driver, an ACP-ranked officer proceeded to physically assault him, with an inspector joining in later. The driver was allegedly subjected to undue force, prompting outrage among onlookers.

Furthermore, a bystander attempting to document the incident had their mobile phone confiscated by a constable, raising concerns about the suppression of evidence.

The video of the altercation swiftly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from netizens and sparking calls for an investigation into the conduct of the involved police officials.

As public outcry mounts, questions regarding the use of excessive force and the accountability of law enforcement personnel in such situations have come to the forefront, demanding swift action and transparency from authorities.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button