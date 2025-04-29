Alum (Fitkari) Benefits: A Natural Remedy for Infections, UTI, and Mouth Ulcers – Expert Insights Inside

New Delhi: Alum, often referred to as mineral salt, is a transparent crystal widely used in Ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, and even food products. Known for its antiseptic and healing properties, this naturally occurring salt has no distinct smell and has a slightly pungent taste. It comes in both pure and impure forms and is rich in essential minerals.

Oral Health Booster: Alum Water for Mouth Infections

According to Dr. Bimal Chhajer, former consultant at AIIMS and founder-director of SAAOL Heart Center, alum is highly effective in maintaining oral hygiene. Gargling with a paste of alum mixed in water helps treat mouth infections, ulcers, and gum problems. It also eliminates harmful bacteria, promoting overall dental health.

Helps Prevent UTI Infections

To prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs), mix one teaspoon of alum powder in a glass of water and consume it. This ancient remedy is believed to flush out infection-causing agents and improve urinary health.

Skin Detoxifier: Clears Toxins and Impurities

Alum acts as an excellent skin cleanser. When mixed in water and applied with a cotton swab, it helps draw out toxins and impurities, leaving the skin refreshed and clean. It’s also a traditional remedy for acne and minor skin irritations.

Slows Tumor Growth: Anti-Cancer Properties

Animal studies have shown that alum possesses anti-cancer properties. It contains compounds that inhibit the growth of tumors, making it a subject of ongoing medical research for cancer prevention and treatment.

Aids in Controlling Cholesterol and Weight

Scientific research suggests that alum helps regulate cholesterol levels and control obesity. It curbs overeating tendencies and supports heart health, making it beneficial for those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Treats Cough and Cold

Alum is a traditional remedy for sore throat, cold, and cough. Boiling alum in water and gargling with the lukewarm solution provides relief from throat irritation and nasal congestion.

Accelerates Wound Healing

Thanks to its antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, alum is effective in treating wounds. It promotes faster healing while preventing infections.