Always demonstrated courage’, Prez Murmu leads nation in honouring bravehearts on Air Force Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending heartfelt wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of its 93rd Air Force Day, saluting the courage, commitment, and service of air warriors past and present.

Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu wrote:

“Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions. Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours.”

The Indian Air Force was established on this day in 1932. This year’s celebrations mark 93 years of the IAF’s indomitable service and commitment to the nation. The force’s first operational flight took to the skies on April 1, 1933, laying the foundation of what would become a cornerstone of India’s defence strategy.

Joining the President in paying tributes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian Air Force’s unflinching patriotism and service to the nation.

“On Indian Air Force Day, extending warm greetings to the guardians of our skies. The very name of the force evokes immense pride in the hearts of Indians. Whether it is carrying the weight of national security or salvaging lives during natural calamities, the Indian Air Force stands tall with its steely courage and unflinching patriotism. On this day I offer my solemn obeisance to the martyrs of the force who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation,” Shah posted on X.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. Salutations to the brave soldiers of the Air Force who are always ready to defend Mother India.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to X to share his respects and admiration for the air warriors:

“Heartfelt greetings and salute to the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. Your courage in safeguarding our skies and unwavering dedication inspire us all. We honour your unparalleled valour, sacrifices, and selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind.”

The Indian Air Force has played a crucial role in all major conflicts involving India, including the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971, and the Kargil conflict of 1999. It has also undertaken vital humanitarian and disaster relief missions both in India and abroad.

Air Force Day serves as a reminder of the service and sacrifice of the IAF’s personnel, from pilots to ground staff, and celebrates the force’s ever-growing technological and strategic capabilities.