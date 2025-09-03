Ambulance Prank in Hyderabad Wedding: Has the Young Generation Gone Too Far? Netizens Demands Action: Video

Hyderabad: A ‘prank’ by friends at a wedding function in Gadimalkapur left all the guests in a state of shock and dismay, prompting heavy criticism on social media.

The incident occurred during a ceremony at the King Classic Function Hall. Suddenly, an ambulance with its siren blaring entered the hall and came to a stop. The staff immediately brought out a stretcher covered with a white sheet. Seeing this scene, all the guests were stunned, and many feared that someone had died.

However, when the groom’s friends removed the sheet from the stretcher, they revealed a garland of flowers instead of a body. This was intended as a ‘surprise’ for the groom from his friends. Although some guests laughed at the ‘joke,’ most were visibly upset and angry at the unexpected and inappropriate act.

Now that a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, users are expressing intense anger. They state that an ambulance is a sacred vehicle used to save lives and that using it for such a prank is extremely shameful and inappropriate.

Netizens are demanding that the relevant authorities investigate the incident seriously and take action to prevent sacred vehicles like ambulances from being used for such pranks in the future.