Amit Shah Vows to End Terror Financing and Infiltration: What’s Next for J&K?

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial high-level security review meeting on Wednesday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The meeting comes on the heels of a recent terrorist attack in Kulgam district that claimed the life of an ex-serviceman, while his wife and daughter were injured.

During the session, Home Minister Shah emphasized the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and infiltration in J&K. The meeting focused on strengthening counter-terrorism operations and intensifying efforts to prevent any further infiltration into the region.

Intensified Counter-Terrorism Operations

Amit Shah directed security agencies to bolster their operations against terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister underlined the government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region. He reiterated the significant achievements made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently worked towards weakening the terrorism ecosystem in J&K.

Shah highlighted the need for proactive and preemptive actions, urging all agencies to take decisive steps to uproot terrorist activities in the region. “Our goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists,” Shah remarked during the meeting.

Addressing Terror Financing and Narcotics Trade

One of the major concerns raised during the meeting was the funding of terrorism through the narcotics trade. Amit Shah stressed the urgent need for strict measures to curb terror financing, particularly through the illegal drug trade. He instructed law enforcement agencies to dismantle the financial networks that support terrorist activities, ensuring that no proceeds from drug trafficking are used to fund violence in the region.

Coordination Among Security Agencies

The meeting was attended by key officials from various security and intelligence agencies, including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. It was reported that the security forces continue to neutralize terror threats and tighten border security to prevent infiltration.

Amit Shah Vows to End Terror Financing and Infiltration: What’s Next for J&K?

Amit Shah’s strong stance on countering terrorism and safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir reinforces the government’s ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. The meeting serves as a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to rooting out terrorism through coordinated action and zero tolerance policies.