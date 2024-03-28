Another jolt to BRS as MP Keshava Rao decides to join Congress

Hyderabad: With prominent leaders, including MLAs, MPs and MPs leaving the party, the BRS is experiencing a series of setbacks.

Facing another jolt on Thursday, BRS general secretary and MP K Keshava Rao has decided to quit the party and join Congress on March 30.

Keshava Rao along with his daughter and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will also join the Congress on the same day.

On March 22, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi herself went to Keshava Rao’s residence and asked him and his daughter Vijayalakshmi to join the Congress party. With the invitation of Deepadas Munshi, it seems that both father and daughter have decided to leave BRS.

It is reported that Keshava Rao met BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravelli village of Gajwel Assembly constituency on Thursday and informed him on the joining of Congress party.

On the occasion, it was learned that KCR expressed his anger at Keshav Rao saying that what has done less to you in the party.

Keshava Rao, who joined the BRS party in 2013 before the formation of Telangana State, was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice consecutively on behalf of the party.

Currently, Keshava Rao has more than two more years of tenure as Rajya Sabha MP. He also served as the leader of the BRS Parliamentary Party.

In 2014, Keshava Rao’s daughter Vijayalakshmi joined BRS. She won as GHMC corporator for two consecutive times on behalf of the party and now, she is the Mayor of Hyderabad.