Anushka says ‘you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye’ as Kohli retires from test cricket

Mumbai: After his retirement from T-20s, Virat Kohli made another significant announcement on Monday, declaring his retirement from Test cricket after a glorious 14-year career. Amidst the emotional farewell, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, showing unwavering support for her husband’s decision.

Anushka’s Emotional Tribute to Virat Kohli

In her Instagram post, Anushka shared a picture of the couple laughing together in the middle of the cricket field. Along with the image, she wrote a touching note, recalling the challenges and sacrifices that went into Kohli’s remarkable career.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Air Marshal Recites ‘Bhay Binu Hoy Na Preeti’ from Sundar Kand, Issues Strong Message to Pakistan

“They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege,” she wrote.

Anushka further added, “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Kohli responded to Anushka’s post with three red heart emojis, acknowledging her emotional support.

Virat Kohli’s Farewell to Test Cricket

Virat Kohli, in his emotional farewell post, reflected on his 14-year journey in Test cricket. “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote.

He described the unique experience of playing Test cricket, emphasizing the deep connection he had with the format: “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

Kohli revealed that stepping away from Test cricket wasn’t an easy decision but felt like the right one. “I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he added.

Kohli’s Test Career in Numbers

Over his 14-year career, Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches, scoring a total of 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His remarkable career has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket, making him one of the most respected players in the sport.