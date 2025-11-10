Applications Invited for Driving Training Centres Under PMKVY by November 13

The Deputy Transport Commissioner (In-Charge), M.K. Ramachandran has invited applications from eligible organizations to establish Driving Training Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The last date for submission of applications is November 13, according to a statement issued by Veerraju.

The initiative aims to enhance driving skills across the country by setting up government-supported training facilities. As part of the plan, one Driving Training Centre will be sanctioned for every 10-lakh population, ensuring wider access to professional driver training and skill development.

Interested applicants are required to submit their Detailed Project Report (DPR) along with supporting documents to the Sub-Transport Office in YSR Kadapa district by 5 p.m. on November 13.

Entities eligible to apply include registered NGOs, trusts, co-operative societies, manufacturers, and farms. For NGOs, registration on the Darpan portal is mandatory. Applicants must also provide audit reports and turnover certificates for the past three financial years.

To qualify, the organization must either own or lease a minimum of two acres of land for a period of at least ten years and ensure the availability of basic infrastructure, including simulators, training vehicles, a workshop, two classrooms, internet connectivity, and other necessary facilities.

Further information and detailed guidelines are available on the official website of the Department of Transport.