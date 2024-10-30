“Artificial Womb”: The Future of Childbirth Through New Technology

Hyderabad: Have you ever imagined that, just as broiler chickens are raised in farms, babies could also be nurtured in advanced containers? This concept is nearing reality, as scientists suggest we are on the brink of entering an era of technology that enables this through “birthing pods” or “artificial wombs.”

What is an “Artificial Womb”?

An artificial womb replicates the natural environment of a woman’s pregnancy, designed in the form of a specialized glass capsule. It provides all the essential nutrients and oxygen that a real mother would supply to her baby. Once the fetus’s heart, brain, and other organs have fully developed, it can be extracted using a button. In 2017, researchers in Philadelphia developed a prototype of the artificial womb known as the “bio-bag,” which has been successfully functioning.

A Filmmaker’s Creation

Prominent filmmaker and biotechnologist Hashim Al-Ghaili has produced a video detailing this synthetic womb. The video illustrates how the fetus is nurtured in the birthing pod, employing in vitro fertilization (IVF). Approximately 75 labs will host around 400 of these pods, with a goal of delivering 30,000 babies annually. These pods will be equipped with AI-based sensors to monitor the baby’s heartbeat, temperature, and oxygen levels.

Existing Technology

A university in the Netherlands has already created an artificial womb specifically designed for premature infants, particularly those under 28 weeks of gestation. This technology has shown positive results, attracting interest from global business figures like Elon Musk, Sahil Lavingia, and Vitalik Buterin for investment opportunities.

Why Is This Necessary?

If birth rates continue to rise, the world may face food shortages and resource depletion. Conversely, a decline in birth rates would lead to a decrease in the working-age population and an increase in the elderly demographic, resulting in economic crises. The artificial womb could offer a viable solution to this issue, allowing people to determine the timing of childbirth according to their preferences.

Addressing Genetic Issues

If a fetus growing in a birthing pod encounters genetic problems or if parents wish for specific traits regarding the baby’s appearance, AI-based sensors can facilitate modifications through specialized programming. This capability can significantly reduce the risks of congenital anomalies. However, scientists believe that it may take another decade to fully develop the complete artificial womb technology.

These advancements could revolutionize how human reproduction occurs in the future, playing a crucial role in our lives and shaping the next generation.