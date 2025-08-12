Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Fatehpur Incident, Says “1992 Is Returning”

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created an atmosphere of hatred in the country. “In UP, everyone has been given free rein to stake a claim on any historical site associated with Muslims. All this is happening under the watch of the state police, who are taking no action. Imagine what would have happened if these attackers had been Muslims,” Owaisi said on Tuesday.

Owaisi’s remarks came a day after an ancient shrine in Abu Nagar, Fatehpur, was vandalised by activists of a militant Hindu outfit, who declared it to be a temple. The incident sparked tension in the area and led to heavy deployment of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to prevent further unrest.

According to government officials, the dispute began a few days earlier when a group requested the district magistrate to recognise the shrine as being built on the ruins of a Thakur temple and sought permission to worship there. Anticipating trouble, the administration erected barricades around the disputed site and deployed security. However, on Monday, a large crowd broke through the barricades, entered the site, and began demolishing parts of the shrine while shouting slogans.

Stone-pelting was also reported during the unrest. Police dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control, while additional forces were called in. Senior officers, including the DM and SP, were present at the scene to monitor the situation.

The local Muslim community maintains that the site is a graveyard, which was maintained by the family of a man named Naseem Baba until his death. The administration has not yet determined whether the site is a temple or a shrine but has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace and order.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh accused the BJP government of “fomenting communal tension” and warned that such actions could lead to riots. SP MLA Mohammad Hassan Rumi said, “The so-called Hindu organisation raided the 400-year-old shrine, which shows the poor state of law and order in the state. Police personnel remained mere spectators.”

According to Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh, the area is being monitored with drone cameras, and legal action will be taken against all those involved in the vandalism. The police have sealed off the site and taken control of it.

The administration has held talks with representatives from both communities and appealed for peace, but the atmosphere remains tense. The police have not yet released details of those arrested or named in the case.