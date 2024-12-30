Asha Bhosle stuns at 91, performs virat hit ‘Tauba Tauba’ with absolute finesse

Entertainment

Mumbai:   Veteran singer Asha Bhosle set the house on fire when she sang the viral hit ‘Tauba Tauba’ at a concert in Dubai. A video from the show surfaced on social media showing the legendary singer killing it on stage with her vocal prowess.

In the video, she was seen dressed elegantly in a white saree with a black border. She also set her microphone aside and also performed a part of the step from the song, which caught the nation’s fancy over Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

VICKY KAUSHAL 1

‘Tauba Tauba’, composed and performed by Karan Aujla is from the Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Bad Newz’.

Karan Aujla also reacted to the video as he called it an iconic moment. The singer took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together”.

ASHA 1

He shared in another story, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me”.

Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam teamed up for a special live performance in Dubai on Sunday. The two performed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The event was organized by PME Entertainment and presented by BNW Developments &amp; Burj Mayfair Real Estate.

