Asha Bhosle stuns at 91, performs virat hit ‘Tauba Tauba’ with absolute finesse

Mumbai: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle set the house on fire when she sang the viral hit ‘Tauba Tauba’ at a concert in Dubai. A video from the show surfaced on social media showing the legendary singer killing it on stage with her vocal prowess.

In the video, she was seen dressed elegantly in a white saree with a black border. She also set her microphone aside and also performed a part of the step from the song, which caught the nation’s fancy over Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

‘Tauba Tauba’, composed and performed by Karan Aujla is from the Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Bad Newz’.

Also Read: 4th Test: India-Australia game sets new record for Test match attendance in Australia

Karan Aujla also reacted to the video as he called it an iconic moment. The singer took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument (sic)”.

Amazing -92 year old Asha Bhosle singing live now -we are lucky to hear her at this age 🙏At this age she is going to do a world tour ,Hats off to the living legend 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sBEtqlCG3r — DEBASHISH NEOGI (@DEBU_NEOGI) December 29, 2024

He further mentioned, “This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together”.

He shared in another story, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me”.

Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam teamed up for a special live performance in Dubai on Sunday. The two performed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The event was organized by PME Entertainment and presented by BNW Developments & Burj Mayfair Real Estate.