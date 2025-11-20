Telangana

Assembly Speaker Issues Fresh Notices to Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari in BRS Defection Case

Danam Nagender has reportedly sought additional time to respond, prompting the Speaker to prepare another notice.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 November 2025 - 22:12
Hyderabad: In a significant development in the disqualification case involving BRS turncoat MLAs, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has issued renewed notices to MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender. The Speaker directed them to file affidavits responding to the BRS party’s disqualification petitions.

Disqualification pleas are pending against 10 MLAs who won on BRS tickets but later joined the ruling, Congress. Acting on the Supreme Court recent directive to conclude the inquiry within four weeks, the Speaker has intensified the process.

Hearings of eight out of the 10 MLAs have already been completed. The BRS, however, has accused the Speaker of delaying the proceedings and filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court on November 17. Following the Apex Court direction, the scrutiny of the petitions has been expedited.

