At Least 13 Killed in US Airstrikes on Houthi Sites in Yemen, Houthis Vow Revenge

In a recent escalation of military tensions, US warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on multiple Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of Saada. At least 13 people were killed, and nine others were injured, according to reports from Houthi-run media. The airstrikes hit various residential neighborhoods in Sanaa, including the Al-Jarraf area in northern Sanaa and Shoab in the eastern part of the city, followed by fresh strikes in Saada, a key stronghold of the Houthis.

Details of the Strikes

Local residents reported multiple explosions after the airstrikes, particularly in the Al-Jarraf neighborhood, where ammunition and rocket depots were believed to be targeted. Witnesses described white smoke rising from the area, and some residents stated that the strikes also damaged the Specialised Modern University and homes of Houthi leaders.

US Military Operation

This marks the first military operation by the US military against Houthi positions since the designation of the group as a “foreign terrorist organization” by the Trump administration in January. The US military stated that the strikes were aimed at defending American shipping, air, and naval assets, and restoring navigational freedom in the region. US President Trump reiterated his support for the operation, posting a statement on social media warning the Houthis of severe consequences if they continue their attacks.

Houthi Response and Retaliatory Threats

In the aftermath of the airstrikes, the Houthis vowed to retaliate. A statement from the group aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV declared that “this aggression will not pass without a response” and emphasized that the Houthis were prepared to escalate the conflict. The group further announced plans to resume attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait, until aid access to the Gaza Strip is allowed.

Houthi Attacks on Israeli Ships

The Houthis had previously launched drone and rocket attacks against Israeli-linked ships and cities from November 2023 to January 2024, in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. These attacks ceased when the Gaza ceasefire deal took effect on January 19. However, with the resumption of tensions, the Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks on Israeli vessels in the region.

Global Concerns Over Escalating Violence

The ongoing military actions and retaliatory threats have raised concerns about the impact on regional stability. The conflict between the US and the Houthi rebels continues to fuel tensions in the Middle East, while humanitarian organizations express concern about the potential for further escalation and civilian casualties.