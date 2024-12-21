At minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, Srinagar records lowest minimum temperature in 24 years

Srinagar: On the first day of the 40-day period of extreme winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ on Saturday, Srinagar city froze at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, recording the lowest temperature since 2000.

MET department officials said, “Today’s minimum temperature of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, recorded in Srinagar is the lowest since 2000. It was minus 7.7 degrees Celsius in 2018. The previous record is minus 12.8 degrees Celsius in 1934.”

Everything from windowpanes, water taps, lakes, streams and river surfaces froze as the Valley reeled under bone-chilling cold conditions.

Despite small fires lit around, water in frozen taps could not be defrozen. People helplessly waited for the temperature to pick up before venturing out again for water.

Streets remained deserted in the morning as people did not dare go out due to icy wind sweeping across the Valley while the temperature resulted in the formation of long icicles wherever water leakages had been noticed on Friday evening.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Admit to Pushing MPs During Parliament Protest?

Doctors have advised children and elderly people not to leave the warmth of their homes unless the temperature improves during the day.

“This is the minimum temperature around which there is an apprehension of frostbite and chilblains,” said a senior doctor.

As the electricity supply remains less predictable, the firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the ‘Kangri’ kept under the loose tweed over garment called the ‘Pheran’ remains the best bet for Kashmiris to keep themselves warm during the biting cold.

Chillai Kalan will end on January 30.

Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam hill station minus 8.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.5 degrees Celsius, Banihal minus 4.4 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 2.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.