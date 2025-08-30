Atmanirbharta in defence a ‘condition for survival and progress’: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored the importance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the defence sector, calling it a “condition for survival and progress” in the 21st century.

Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025, Singh said that in the prevailing geopolitical circumstances, dependence on foreign countries for defence requirements is “not an option” for India.

Highlighting the rapidly changing global environment, he said, “Be it pandemics, terrorism, or regional conflicts, this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far. In such circumstances, if we talk about today’s strategic requirements, it becomes clear that Atmanirbharta is not just an advantage but has become a necessity.”

“We used to see it as a privilege, but I think it has become a condition for survival and progress. The shifting geopolitics have made it clear that foreign dependency in the defence sector is not an option for us. In the present times, ‘Atmanirbharta’ for both our economy and security is very important,” he added.

Singh further stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has consistently pursued the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“Honestly, we never needed options. Our government believes that by aligning with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, we will strengthen our strategic economy,” he said.

He pointed out that India’s defence exports have grown manifold.

“In 2014, our defence export was less than Rs 700 crore. Today, it has increased to nearly Rs 24,000 crore, reaching a record level. This shows that India is no longer just a buyer, but is becoming an exporter as well,” Singh noted.

The Defence Minister also praised the armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

“The way our forces, with their indigenous equipment, carried out precise strikes on their targets shows that no mission can succeed without a vision, long-term preparation, and coordination,” he said.