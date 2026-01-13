Australia Tightens Student Visa Rules for Indian Students, Puts India in High-Risk Category

New Delhi: In a major development for students planning to study abroad, the **Australia government has tightened student visa rules for Indian students, placing India in a high-risk category. The new decision is expected to make the Australian student visa process stricter and more time-consuming, potentially affecting thousands of aspirants.
Table of Contents
India Moved to Assessment Level 3 (AL3)
Australia has now moved India from Assessment Level 2 (AL2) to Assessment Level 3 (AL3), which is considered a high-risk category. Earlier, Indian students benefited from relatively easier visa approvals under AL2.
With this shift to AL3:
- Student visa scrutiny will become much stricter
- Approval timelines may increase
- Rejection rates could rise
Countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Pakistan are already placed in this high-risk category.
What Will Change for Indian Students?
Under the new visa rules, Indian students will face:
- Detailed document verification
- Additional background checks
- Stricter assessment of financial capacity
- Higher standards for English language proficiency
- More scrutiny of temporary stay intentions
Students will now need to ensure that all documents are accurate, verifiable, and complete before applying.
Kerala Fake Certificate Scam Behind the Decision?
According to sources, the move comes after a major fake degree certificate racket was recently exposed in Kerala, where students seeking overseas education were allegedly provided forged documents.
This development is believed to have raised serious concerns among Australian authorities regarding document authenticity, prompting tighter controls on Indian applications.
India Still Largest Source of Students
Despite the stricter rules, it is important to note that Indian students form the largest group of international students in Australia. The decision has therefore surprised many, as India continues to be a key contributor to Australia’s education sector.
The revised visa policy has come into effect from January 8, and all new applications are now being processed under the updated guidelines.
Australian Government Explains the Move
The Australian government clarified that the new rules are not aimed at discouraging genuine students. Officials stated that the goal is to:
- Admit only eligible and genuine students
- Maintain the quality of education
- Prevent misuse of the student visa system
Students with strong academic records and genuine intent are expected to continue receiving visas, though with more checks.
What Students Should Do Now
Education experts advise Indian students to:
- Double-check all academic and financial documents
- Prepare for higher English language benchmarks
- Apply well in advance to avoid delays
- Consult authorised education counsellors
The new visa norms underline the importance of transparency and preparedness for students planning to study in Australia.
