Auto-lifter involved in multiple vehicle theft cases arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested an auto-lifter involved in several vehicle theft cases across Delhi and other states. The accused, identified as Anil, a resident of Sikandarabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, was apprehended following an intensive investigation.

According to a statement issued by the Central District Police, on October 29, a Thar SUV belonging to a resident of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, was reported stolen from South Patel Nagar, Delhi. The complainant stated that he had come to Delhi on October 28 to meet a friend staying in a paying guest accommodation in South Patel Nagar.

He had parked his vehicle outside the premises that evening. However, the next morning, the SUV was found missing. Despite efforts by the complainant and his friend to trace the vehicle in the nearby area, no clue could be found.

Following this, a case (E-FIR No. 029772/25) under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Ranjit Nagar, and an investigation was launched.

Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the offence, a dedicated team comprising Sub Inspector Sudhir, Head Constable Amit, Constable Chand, and Ct. Subham was constituted under the supervision of SHO Ranjit Nagar, Inspector Tribhuvan Negi, and the overall supervision of ACP Patel Nagar, Sunil Kumar Gupta.

During the course of the investigation, the team meticulously analysed several CCTV footages and technical leads, including the location data of an Apple iPod that had been left inside the stolen Thar. Through continuous surveillance, the police were able to trace the movement of the stolen vehicle towards Sikandarabad in District Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

A covert operation was then carried out in Sikandarabad, where the team identified a rented house suspected to be linked to the accused. Although the stolen Thar was not initially found at the location, the team maintained a discreet watch over the premises. On October 31, when the suspect returned to the house, the police team successfully apprehended Anil, the main accused and an active auto-lifter.

Subsequently, the investigation extended to the Siwan district in Bihar, where the stolen vehicle was believed to have been sold. The team examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed Anil selling the stolen Thar to two individuals. One of them drove the vehicle away toward the highway, while the other escorted Anil to the railway station through the narrow lanes of the city.

The registration number of a motorcycle used by the duo was traced to its registered owner. Upon verification, the vehicle was found to have been sold about a year ago to Muhammad Kayum. Local informers and technical surveillance were deployed, leading to the recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime. Further inquiry revealed that Kayum had been missing from his residence for the past two days.

During sustained interrogation, Anil confessed to having sold the stolen Thar in Siwan, Bihar, with the help of his associate Raju (currently absconding), for Rs 2.5 lakh. He admitted to having received Rs one lakh in cash as part payment, while the remaining amount was to be paid later.

Police records show that Anil has a long criminal history, with previous involvement in multiple cases across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the stolen Thar SUV and arrest co-accused Raju, along with the receivers of the stolen vehicle in Bihar.