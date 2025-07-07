Awami League Slams Yunus Government Over Surge in Rape Cases in Bangladesh

Dhaka: The opposition Awami League has launched a scathing attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government over a spike in rape cases and violence against women across Bangladesh, calling the situation a “national emergency” and demanding urgent reforms.

According to the party, 24 rape cases, including that of an infant, were reported within just nine days, and more than 281,000 complaints have remained unresolved in the past 10–11 months.

“Bangladesh Is No Longer Safe for Women” – Awami League

The Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused the Yunus administration of turning a blind eye to rampant gender-based violence, stating:

"Under Yunus's illegal rule, Bangladesh is no longer a safe place for women. Every day, women are raped while the state stays silent."

The party emphasized that perpetrators include police officers, teachers, and politicians, many of whom operate under the protection of a “broken and silent system.”

Rape, Harassment, and Assault on the Rise: Disturbing Statistics Revealed

The Awami League released alarming data for the month of June 2025, which included:

63 rapes , including 17 gang rapes

, including 7 survivors with disabilities

with disabilities 19 children and 23 teenage girls among the victims

and among the victims 39 sexual harassment cases

51 physical assaults on women

“These aren’t just statistics. They are devastating proof that women and girls in Bangladesh live in constant fear,” the party said.

Survivors Face Humiliation, Delayed Justice, and Social Stigma

In a detailed statement, the party highlighted the systemic issues that further traumatize victims, including:

Humiliating police interrogations

Invasive medical examinations

Character-shaming in courtrooms

Long legal delays

Social media abuse and identity exposure

“Laws alone won’t save us. We need a social revolution. Silence is complicity,” the party declared.

Government Advisor Admits Crisis: “Worse Than a Pandemic”

In a recent press briefing, Sharmeen S. Murshid, Advisor for Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs under the interim government, described the crisis as “pandemic-level”.

She disclosed that:

281,000 complaints were received via a government toll-free hotline in just 10–11 months

were received via a government toll-free hotline in just 10–11 months Violence is prevalent in homes, workplaces, public spaces , and online platforms

, and Victims’ identities are being leaked in the media, violating High Court directives

“Though I am a human rights activist, I now support the death penalty for these criminals. The level of violence has exceeded our tolerance,” Sharmeen said, as quoted by The Dhaka Tribune.

Political Turmoil Since Hasina’s Exit Fuels Law and Order Breakdown

Since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024, Bangladesh has seen a deteriorating law and order situation, increasing violence, and widespread protests. The Awami League holds the Yunus-led administration responsible for the surge in crimes against women, calling for a state-led response and societal reform.

“Until the state takes responsibility, this bleeding won’t stop. A woman’s body has become a battlefield,” the Awami League said.

Demands for Justice and Systemic Overhaul Grow Louder

As pressure mounts on the Yunus administration, both political and civil society voices are demanding urgent legal reforms, speedy trials, and protective measures for women. The Awami League has pledged continued protests and social mobilization until the situation is addressed.