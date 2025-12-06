News

Minority Minister Mohammed Azharuddin Pays Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mohammed Yousuf6 December 2025 - 15:56
Minority Minister Mohammed Azharuddin Pays Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Minority Minister Mohammed Azharuddin Pays Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Minority Minister Mohammed Azharuddin paid tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The Minister offered floral homage at his chamber in the Secretariat, accompanied by his office staff.

He described Dr. Ambedkar as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a guiding force behind modern India’s commitment to justice, equality, and democracy.

“Ambedkar’s Vision Continues to Guide India,” Says Minister

During the tribute, Minister Azharuddin said:

“Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey.”

He emphasized that Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts and reforms remain relevant for every generation, calling his work a beacon of human dignity and democratic empowerment.

The Minister added:

“May his ideals keep lighting our path.”

Ambedkar’s Lasting Legacy Highlighted

The commemoration underlined Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring role as:

  • A social reformer
  • A constitutional expert
  • A champion of social justice
  • A symbol of equality and empowerment

Officials present at the event noted that Mahaparinirvan Diwas is a reminder of Ambedkar’s lifelong struggle to uplift marginalized communities and build an inclusive India.

By paying heartfelt respects on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Minority Minister Mohammed Azharuddin reaffirmed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s lasting influence on India’s social and constitutional fabric. His tribute reflects the continued relevance of Ambedkar’s ideals in shaping a just, equal, and progressive nation.

