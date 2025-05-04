Babil Khan Breaks Down on Camera, Slams Bollywood’s “Rudeness”

A video featuring Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, has gone viral on Reddit, sparking concern among fans and netizens. In the emotionally charged clip, Babil appears visibly upset, crying and lashing out at the Bollywood film industry, calling it “so f***ed” and “so, so rude.”

While the exact context behind his emotional outburst remains unclear, the raw vulnerability displayed has prompted widespread discussions about mental health in the Indian entertainment industry.

Babil Names Industry Figures, Says He Feels Alienated

In the video, Babil mentions a number of well-known Bollywood names, including:

Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Arjun Kapoor

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Raghav Juyal

Adarsh Gourav

And even popular singer Arijit Singh

He repeats his frustration, stating:

“Bollywood is so f**ed. Bollywood is so, so rude.”*

This rare moment of vulnerability has shocked many fans, with the clip quickly being shared across social media platforms. However, the video was reportedly deleted shortly after being posted on Instagram and is not currently visible on Babil’s profile, which now appears to be deactivated or deleted.

Mental Health Concerns Raised by Fans on Reddit

The clip has sparked intense discussion on Reddit, where many users voiced deep concern for Babil’s mental and emotional well-being. Some comments suggested he may be feeling ostracized or overwhelmed within the industry, especially in the absence of his father, Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer.

One Reddit user wrote:

“He’s clearly going through something. This is heartbreaking.”

Another added:

“Navigating Bollywood without a support system like his father must be extremely difficult. I hope he finds the strength to heal.”

Authenticity of the Clip Still Unconfirmed

News18 and other media outlets have clarified that the authenticity of the video has not been verified. This uncertainty has only added to the speculation and concern surrounding Babil’s sudden social media silence.

Babil Recently Paid Tribute to His Father, Irrfan Khan

Just days before the viral clip surfaced, Babil shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on Instagram, marking five years since the actor revealed his neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis. Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 at the age of 53, and Babil has often spoken publicly about the profound impact of his father’s legacy and absence.