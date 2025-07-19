Back-to-Back Holidays Announced for Telangana Schools – Here’s Why

Hyderabad: On Friday, July 19, most schools had half-day classes, while students up to Class 1 were given a full holiday. Saturday, July 20, marks the weekly holiday for all schools, and Monday, July 21, has been declared a public holiday by the state government on the occasion of Bonalu Festival.

Holiday Schedule Breakdown:

July 19 (Saturday): Half-day classes in many schools, with a full holiday for primary students (up to Class 1).

Half-day classes in many schools, with a full holiday for primary students (up to Class 1). July 20 (Sunday): Weekly holiday for all schools.

Weekly holiday for all schools. July 21 (Monday): Government-declared public holiday for both government and private schools in observance of Bonalu.

Bonalu, a major festival in Telangana, is celebrated with grand fervor. Last Sunday, the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festivities took place in Secunderabad. The Telangana government recognizes Bonalu as an official state festival, leading to annual holidays for schools and educational institutions.

While these consecutive holidays bring joy to students, parents may face challenges in managing their children’s extended break.