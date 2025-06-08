Sports

Badminton Association of Hyderabad Concludes District Championships 2025 at Gamepoint, Bandlaguda Jagir

All the winners and runners-up were felicitated during the event, marking a successful end to one of the city’s most competitive district-level badminton tournaments.

Syed Mubashir8 June 2025 - 16:39
Hyderabad:The Badminton Association of Hyderabad (BAH) successfully concluded the District Championships 2025 at Gamepoint, Bandlaguda Jagir, held from June 5 to 8, 2025. The four-day tournament witnessed intense competition and remarkable performances across various categories and age groups.

In the Men’s Singles (MS) final, Abhinava Krishna (V.D, Azone) put up a strong show to defeat Kura Aniketh Reddy (GBA) with a score of 15-6, 16-14. Abhinava further clinched the Men’s Doubles (MD) title alongside Aditya Gupta (Azone), overcoming Nalin and Pranav (HYD) in straight sets, 15-7, 15-10.

In the Women’s Singles (WS) final, Angel (Sai Gachibowli) emerged victorious over Mansi Gopal Putti (L.B. Stadium) via walkover.

Under-17 Category Highlights:

  • Boys’ Singles (BS U17):
    J. Yuva Surya (1), representing SSBA, defeated Tella Kartheek Chowdary (AG ASR BA) 15-7, 15-10.
  • Girls’ Singles (GS U17):
    Top seed Bala Manvitha Reddy Allam (HGBA) beat Manya Agarwal (GBA) 15-9, 15-11.
  • Boys’ Doubles (BD U17):
    A. Dhanush and J.L. Saatvik (SKD BA) overpowered B. Dheeraj Reddy and V. Sheshank (Garuda BA) 15-6, 15-6.
  • Girls’ Doubles (GD U17):
    Aanya Reddy and K. Chandrika (Gamepoint Hitech) beat Kanduri Tanishka and Sarali Kosuri (L.B. Stadium) 15-7, 15-9.

Under-19 Category Highlights:

  • Boys’ Singles (BS U19):
    J. Yuva Surya (SSBA) continued his winning streak by defeating top seed Abhiram Reddy K (Azone BA) 15-5, 15-7.
  • Girls’ Singles (GS U19):
    Bala Manvitha Reddy Allam (HGBA) secured another title, defeating Chandrika (Gamepoint) 15-13, 15-4.
  • Boys’ Doubles (BD U19):
    Abhiram Reddy K and Anirudh Kodali (Azone BA) triumphed over Jaideep Velagaleti (Seven Star) and Muthyamraj Shriyan (JGBA) 15-7, 15-9.

Senior Category:

  • Men’s Singles 70+ (MS 70):
    Ambrose T (Seven Star) defeated Nallamothu Ramesh (Seven Star) 15-13, 15-11 in an intense veteran final.

Closing Ceremony:

The closing ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities including Shri Kanuri Vamsidhar, General Secretary, BAH; Shri Vijayraghavan, Organizing Secretary, BAH; Shri Siddharth Reddy, Director, Gamepoint & Member, BAH; Shri Tara Prashanth Chandra, Member, BAH; and Shri Nagaraju, Chief Coach, Railway Recreation Club.

All the winners and runners-up were felicitated during the event, marking a successful end to one of the city’s most competitive district-level badminton tournaments.

