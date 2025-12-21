Balapur Police Step Up Night Patrols to Curb Suspicious Movement, Five Detained

The Balapur Police Station limits in Hyderabad witnessed strict night policing after an increase in suspicious movement and loitering on roads, shops, and public places during late hours. Police officials said unnecessary movement at night and some shops remaining open were affecting law and order, making routine patrols difficult.

Why Balapur Police Increased Night Patrolling

According to officials, when most residents stay indoors at night, it becomes easier for police to identify and catch criminals involved in thefts and other unlawful activities.

To address the issue, officers and staff from Balapur Police Station launched continuous night patrolling from 12:30 am till early morning across key roads and sensitive areas.

Five Persons Taken Into Custody

During the overnight operation:

Five persons were taken into custody for suspicious activities

Further action will be taken based on investigation findings

Officials clarified that checks are being conducted strictly as per law.

Police Appeal to the Public

Balapur police urged residents to:

Avoid unnecessary movement at night

Return home early after work

Cooperate with police during routine checks

Police said public cooperation plays a vital role in maintaining peace and helps law enforcement act effectively against offenders.

Not Harassment, But Preventive Action: Police

Authorities emphasized that the drive is not meant to harass anyone, but to ensure peace, safety, and a better living environment in Balapur and surrounding areas. Enhanced vigilance will continue to prevent crime and maintain public order.

The Balapur night patrolling drive reflects the police department’s focus on preventive policing. With continued cooperation from residents, officials believe the area can remain safe, calm, and crime-free.