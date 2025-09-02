Bandi Sanjay slams CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Naxalism

Hyderabad: union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar today launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his recent remarks on Naxalism.

In a post on social media platform X, Sanjay said, “CM Revanth Reddy Garu calling Naxalism a “philosophy & cannot be finished ” is an insult to the memory of thousands of innocents, tribals, police and security personnel brutally killed by Naxalites. Your own party leaders’ families were killed by Naxals.”

He reminded that even family members of Congress leaders had fallen victim to Naxal violence. “Does the CM who is also Home Minister not owe respect to Telangana police who fought and sacrificed their lives fighting against Naxalism? ” Sanjay asked.

Also Read: World trusts India to build future of semiconductors, next-gen reforms soon: PM Modi

The union Minister further alleged that former Naxalites had found place in the state cabinet, one Naxalite had even been recommended for a Padma award, and people with Naxal sympathies were inducted into the Education Commission.

He also claimed that the vice presidential candidate fielded by the ruling party was a person of similar ideology. “This is not accidental, it’s a conspiracy to drive Telangana’s youth back into Naxalism,” he alleged.

Reiterating the Centre’s stand, Sanjay said the union government was committed to eliminating extremism. “Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear: Extremism will be eradicated by 2026 under PM Modi’s leadership. Telangana must never again be allowed to become a den of Naxalites. The Constitution and democracy stand above violent extremism,” he said.