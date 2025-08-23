Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to Remain Closed for 15 Days in September 2025 — Check Full List & Plan Your Visits

Hyderabad: There are still a few days left for the start of September; however, banking operations will be affected for several days this month as banks will remain closed on various occasions and festivals. These include Eid Milad-un-Nabi (September 5), the second Saturday (September 13), and the fourth Saturday (September 27). In addition, several other festive holidays will be observed in different states. Customers are advised to complete their banking work in advance.

List of Bank Holidays for September 2025

September 3 (Wednesday): Holiday in Ranchi on the occasion of Karma Puja

Holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Onam festival September 5 (Friday): Banks closed across the country on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), except in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna, Shimla, and Shillong

Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar after Eid Milad-un-Nabi September 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday – General bank holiday across the country

Holiday in Jaipur on the occasion of Navratri September 23 (Tuesday): Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar on Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birth anniversary

Holiday in Agartala, Guwahati, and Kolkata for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja September 30 (Tuesday): Holiday in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami

Online Services Will Continue

Although bank branches will remain closed on specific days, online services will not be affected. Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, ATM, and other digital transactions will continue as usual. Customers can easily carry out fund transfers, balance checks, and bill payments without visiting bank branches.