India

Which Government Bank Offers the Highest Fixed Deposit Interest Rate? Check Full Details

Fixed Deposits (FDs) remain a preferred investment option for those seeking safety and assured returns. If you are planning to invest in an FD, it is essential to know which government bank is offering the highest interest rates.

Mohammed Yousuf8 March 2025 - 18:13
Which Government Bank Offers the Highest Fixed Deposit Interest Rate? Check Full Details
Which Government Bank Offers the Highest Fixed Deposit Interest Rate? Check Full Details

Fixed Deposits (FDs) remain a preferred investment option for those seeking safety and assured returns. If you are planning to invest in an FD, it is essential to know which government bank is offering the highest interest rates. Here’s a comparison of FD interest rates across major public sector banks in India.

Bank-Wise Comparison of FD Interest Rates

Bank NameHighest Interest Rate1-Year FD Interest Rate3-Year FD Interest Rate
Central Bank of India7.5%6.85%7.0%
Bank of Maharashtra7.45%6.75%6.5%
Punjab & Sind Bank7.45%6.3%6.0%
Canara Bank7.4%6.85%7.4%
Bank of Baroda7.3%6.85%7.15%
Bank of India7.3%6.80%6.5%
Indian Overseas Bank7.3%7.1%6.5%
Indian Bank7.3%6.1%6.25%
UCO Bank7.3%6.5%6.3%
Union Bank of India7.3%6.8%6.7%
Punjab National Bank7.25%6.8%7.0%
State Bank of India (SBI)7.25%6.8%7.75%

Also Read: EPFO 3.0 Revolution: Now Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATMs

Which Bank Offers the Best FD Returns?

  • For Highest Interest Rate Overall: Central Bank of India offers the highest FD rate at 7.5%.
  • For 1-Year FD: Indian Overseas Bank offers the best rate at 7.1%.
  • For 3-Year FD: SBI provides the highest return at 7.75%.

Conclusion

If you are looking for the best FD interest rates among government banks, the Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and SBI are some of the top choices, depending on your preferred tenure. Always check with the bank for the latest rates before investing.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf8 March 2025 - 18:13

Related Articles

TVK Chief Vijay Extends Women’s Day Wishes, Slams DMK on Women’s Safety

TVK Chief Vijay Extends Women’s Day Wishes, Slams DMK on Women’s Safety

8 March 2025 - 16:18
Lalit Modi Seeks to Surrender Indian Passport, Acquires Vanuatu Citizenship

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Seeks to Surrender Indian Passport, Acquires Vanuatu Citizenship

8 March 2025 - 16:06
Denied wheelchair, 82-year-old woman lands in ICU; Air India reacts

Denied wheelchair, 82-year-old woman lands in ICU; Air India reacts

8 March 2025 - 15:41
UPSC Jobs: Great News for Job Seekers! Apply for These Vacancies Now!

UPSC Jobs: Great News for Job Seekers! Apply for These Vacancies Now!

8 March 2025 - 14:06
Back to top button