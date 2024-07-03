BCCI prepares grand reception for World Cup heroes at PM Modi’s residence

New Delhi: In a grand celebration of India’s cricketing triumph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally welcome the victorious Team India as they return home after clinching the T20 World Cup.

The champions will arrive in Delhi aboard a specially chartered flight, fittingly named ‘Champions World Cup 24’. This celebratory journey will be undertaken on Air India’s prestigious Boeing 777, which will whisk the team from Barbados back to Indian soil.

BCCI Senior Vice President Rajeev Shukla, in an interaction with a section of media, shared insights into the grand preparations underway for the team’s homecoming. “We have left no stone unturned. The team will be brought back on a special flight after being stranded due to the storm for four days. We are also bringing back the journalists who had traveled to cover the event,” he said.

The flight is scheduled to touch down in Delhi at 6 AM on July 4, marking the beginning of a day filled with celebrations. At 11 AM, a grand reception will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence, where the players will have the honour of meeting PM Modi.

This will be followed by a jubilant journey to Mumbai, where an open bus roadshow will parade the champions from Nariman Point to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The festivities at Wankhede Stadium promise to be a momentous affair. The victorious team will be celebrated with a grand felicitation ceremony and will be awarded a staggering Rs 125 crore as a token of appreciation for their historic achievement.

“Though the roadshow will be relatively short this time, spanning just 1 kilometer, it’s a symbol of our immense pride and joy. After 12 long years, the World Cup is finally coming home,” Rajeev Shukla expressed with palpable excitement.

As the nation eagerly awaits their arrival, the anticipation builds for the heroes of Indian cricket who have etched their names in history, bringing the coveted T20 World Cup back to India.