‘Belong to nation and countrymen’: PM Modi highlights India’s key Nov achievements in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the “major achievements” of the nation in the month of November and said that they brought many inspirations for the people and hence belong to the country. Addressing the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said, “The month of November has brought many inspirations. A few days ago, on November 26, a special programme was organised at the Parliament’s Central Hall. A grand series of nationwide events commenced on the 150th anniversary celebrations of ‘Vande Mataram’.

On November 25, the ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ was hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On the same day, the Panchajanya memorial was inaugurated in Kurukshetra’s Jyotisar.” He praised the world’s largest Leap Engine MRO facility in Hyderabad, and said that India has taken a “major step” in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul sector of aircraft. The Prime Minister also mentioned the induction of INS Mahe in the Indian Navy, Skyroot’s Infinity Campus and said that these achievements have “become a reflection of Bharat’s new thinking, innovation and youth power”.

Stressing that India has achieved a “major milestone” in the agriculture sector, PM Modi said, “India has set a record of producing 357 million tonnes of food grain. Compared to a decade ago, India’s food grain production has increased by 100 million tonnes.” In the world of sports, the Prime Minister said that India’s flag is flying high.

“A few days ago, it was announced that India will host the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the nation, to the countrymen. Mann Ki Baat is a wonderful platform to celebrate such accomplishments of the countrymen to bring forward collective efforts of the people,” he said. “If there is determination in the heart, faith in the collective strength to work as a team, if there is the courage to fall and then rise again, then success is guaranteed even in the difficult times,” he added.