Bengal records over 75 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in 4th phase of LS polls

Kolkata: West Bengal on Monday recorded a voter turnout of 75.66 per cent in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies till 5 pm, an election official said.

The Bolpur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 77.77 per cent followed by Ranaghat (SC) with 77.46 per cent, he said.

Bardhaman-Purba recorded 77.36 per cent of polling while Krishnanagar (77.29 per cent), Birbhum (SC) (75.45 per cent) Baharampur (75.36 per cent), Bardhaman-Durgapur (75.02 per cent), and Asansol (69.43 per cent), he added.

Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 1,45,30,017 voters – 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.