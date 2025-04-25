Best Value Bikes: Top 5 Motorcycles in India Under Rs 1 Lakh for 2025

India continues to be one of the largest markets for motorcycles globally, with millions of bikes sold every month. Motorcycle manufacturers like Hero Motocorp, Bajaj, Honda, and TVS have captured the hearts of Indian consumers with their affordable, fuel-efficient, and stylish motorcycles.

If you’re planning to buy a motorcycle that offers great value for money without breaking the bank, this guide highlights the top 5 best-selling motorcycles in India, all priced under Rs. 1 lakh. These models are highly popular due to their performance, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

1. TVS Raider 125 – Stylish and Feature-Packed

TVS Motor’s Raider 125 is a popular choice among young, tech-savvy riders. Priced between Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 1,02,000 (ex-showroom), the Raider 125 offers a 124.8cc air-cooled engine. It features a digital reverse-LCD instrument cluster, LED headlamps, and multiple ride modes, making it a modern and stylish option. The bike comes with a 10-litre petrol tank, offering good fuel efficiency and a smooth ride for daily commuters and young riders.

2. Bajaj Pulsar 125 – Iconic and Reliable

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of the most enduring models in India’s motorcycle market. Priced from Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom), the Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.4cc air-cooled engine. It comes with a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and the signature Pulsar wolf-eye headlight. With a solid build, this bike remains a favorite due to its reliability and classic Pulsar design. The 11.5-litre fuel tank and its weight of 140 kg make it ideal for city and highway rides.

3. Honda SP125 – Reliable and Efficient

For riders who seek reliability and excellent performance, the Honda SP125 is a great option. With prices ranging from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom), the SP125 is equipped with a 124cc engine and offers excellent mileage. The bike also comes with features such as a silent start system, LED headlamp, and a digital-analog instrument cluster. Weighing 116 kg and with an 11.2-litre petrol tank, the SP125 offers a smooth and quiet ride, making it one of the most popular motorcycles in India.

4. Hero Splendor Plus – The Legendary Commuter Bike

The Hero Splendor Plus has become a household name in India due to its affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. Priced between Rs. 77,000 to Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom), the Splendor Plus features a 97.2cc air-cooled engine.

Known for its exceptional mileage of around 70 km/l, this bike is perfect for daily commuting. It includes features such as an integrated braking system (IBS), tubeless tyres, electric start, and an analog instrument cluster. The Splendor Plus is ideal for those looking for a low-maintenance bike with excellent mileage.

5. Hero Passion Pro – A Stylish Commuter Bike

The Hero Passion Pro offers a perfect blend of style and performance, priced between Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom). With its 110cc engine, the Passion Pro delivers good fuel efficiency and a smooth ride for daily commuters. The bike includes stylish features such as LED tail lamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 12-litre fuel tank, which ensures better range and reduced fuel stops.

Why Choose These Bikes

These motorcycles provide excellent value for money with low ownership costs, impressive fuel efficiency, and easy-to-maintain features. All these models come with solid engine performance, making them suitable for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Additionally, their affordable prices make them accessible to a wide range of buyers, especially those on a budget.

For riders looking for a blend of performance and style at an affordable price, these bikes make the perfect choice. With prices below Rs. 1 lakh, each of these bikes ensures you get the best bang for your buck while offering great mileage, low maintenance, and smooth riding experiences.