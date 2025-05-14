Bharat Biotech Subsidiary Biovet Launches Indigenous Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease

Hyderabad: Biovet, a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has launched Biolumpivaxin, an advanced vaccine to protect livestock from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). The vaccine is based on DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) marker technology, enabling better disease surveillance and livestock protection, the company said in a press release.

Developed in Collaboration with ICAR, Hisar

Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder of Biovet and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said the vaccine was developed using the LSD virus/Ranchi/2019 strain provided by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE) in Hisar. The vaccine is a novel indigenous live-attenuated marker vaccine designed specifically for Indian conditions.

Vaccine Tested for Global Standards of Quality and Safety

The quality, safety, and efficacy of Biolumpivaxin have undergone extensive evaluation at the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and ICAR-NRCE, meeting high global standards. The DIVA capability of the vaccine allows for serological differentiation between infected and vaccinated animals, which is crucial for effective monitoring and control of LSD outbreaks.

Massive Production Capacity Ensures Steady Supply

Biovet has announced it can manufacture 500 million doses of Biolumpivaxin from its Bengaluru production facilities, ensuring sustainable supply across the country to safeguard the livestock sector.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Vaccine in Vijayawada

The indigenously developed vaccine was officially launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Wednesday, marking a major step in India’s push for veterinary health security.