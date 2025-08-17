Bhatti Vikramarka Slams ECI for Favoring BJP, Warns of Civil Rights Breach

Telangana

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has expressed his discontent with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it is favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and failing to address accusations of vote theft.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 August 2025 - 20:11
He warned that this sets a perilous precedent and that tampering with votes constitutes a breach of civil rights. Attending an engagement ceremony for the daughter of Jana Sena Party MLA Konatala Ramakrishna in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he spoke to the media, asserting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has provided evidence indicating the ECI’s silence on the vote theft issue and its implicit support of the BJP in securing electoral victory.

Bhatti Vikramarka further noted that the Vote Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar, is garnering extensive backing from various political parties, the people, and the democrats.

