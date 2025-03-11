Bhu Bharati Act Ready for Implementation – User-Friendly Portal Introduced

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to implement the Bhu Bharati Act, bringing significant reforms to land administration. To make the process simpler and more accessible, the existing Dharani portal is being redesigned for easy application submission.

The new Bhu Bharati portal will have only six to seven modules, streamlining land transactions and eliminating technical hurdles in application processing, slot booking, and registrations.

Major Differences Between ROR-2020 and ROR-2025

The Record of Rights (ROR) 2025 introduces a major shift from ROR-2020, focusing on decentralization of power. Previously, several land-related tasks were handled at the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) level, but under the new system, they will be resolved at the district level. The Bhu Bharati portal will provide the necessary technical support for these changes, ensuring seamless implementation.

NIC and Technical Teams at Work

A dedicated team, led by CCLA CMMR Project Director Mand Makarand, along with NIC experts and technical heads, is working on upgrading the portal to ensure smooth execution.

Implementation Expected Within 15 Days

Eliminating Issues Found in Dharani Portal

The Dharani portal, currently operating with 33 confusing modules, has led to errors and mismanagement. Users and Mee Seva operators often struggle to determine the correct module for applications, leading to multiple rejections.

One of the biggest concerns in the Dharani system was the issue of digital signatures. While collectors approve applications via biometric verification, lower-level officers’ digital signatures appear on documents, causing authentication issues.

In some cases, non-recommended mutations were still getting approved due to improper verification. The Bhu Bharati system aims to prevent such errors by ensuring: