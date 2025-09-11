Big relief for Kashmir apple growers, daily parcel train to Delhi from Sep 13

Srinagar: As a major relief to apple growers, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced the introduction of a parcel train from Budgam in Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar railway station in Delhi.

The Railway Minister said on X, “Empowering Kashmir’s apple growers. With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Kashmir valley has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Badgam in Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi starting 13th September 2025. Loading of 2 parcel vans carrying apples from Badgam to Delhi is beginning today.”

The apple growers of the Valley had been facing serious problems with the looming danger of losing this year’s apple crop because of the unavailability of transport for the produce to be carried to markets outside the union territory.

Almost all the apple crop of this year is ripe, and many growers have suffered losses due to the landslides blocking the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for many days recently.

There have been instances of the apple fruit rotting in parked trucks as these were unable to transport to the markets in Delhi and elsewhere in the country on time.

Now that the Union Railway Ministry has come to the rescue of the apple growers, it is expected that there will be no further losses to the horticulture industry of the Valley due to the non-availability of rail transport.

Contrary to common belief, it is horticulture and not tourism which is the major industry of Kashmir.

The horticulture industry is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, supporting the livelihoods of numerous families and contributing significantly to the state’s GSDP.

It is characterised by the cultivation of temperate fruits like apples, cherries, pears, and walnuts, as well as aromatic plants and other temperate fruits.

The sector faces challenges such as improving infrastructure and all-weather connectivity, which are seen as crucial for its growth and potential to reach a Rs 40,000 crore industry.