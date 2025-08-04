Bihar: 1,927 electors’ approach ECI for addition, removal of names from draft voter list

New Delhi: As many as 1,927 electors in Bihar have so far filled forms for addition or deletion of names in the draft voter list in the first 72 hours of the launch of the process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

Not a single claim or objection was filed by any political party during this period, said the poll panel.

From August 1 (3 p.m.) till August 4 (3 p.m.), all political parties put together have filed ‘zero’ claims and objections for the addition of the names of eligible electors and deletion of the names of ineligible electors, as shown in a daily bulletin issued by the poll panel.

Also Read: Global pacts have helped detect foreign assets of Indian taxpayers: Minister

While sharing an update on claims and objections received from political parties and electors with respect of the draft electoral roll, the ECI highlighted that special camps have been set up for the purpose in all Block-cum-Circle Offices and Urban Local Body Municipal Offices, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (on all days from Monday to Sunday) up to September 1, 2025.

The ECI said under the Bihar CEO’s special campaign – launched on August 1 for the addition of the names of eligible new young electors who are attaining the age of 18 years from July 1 to October 1, 2025 – as many as 10,977 young electors have filled their forms along with the declaration form.

The ECI also appealed to all electors to provide their new photographs to their BLOs by September 1, as all eligible electors would be given new Identity cards.

For claims and objections for the addition of the names of eligible electors, the ECI has shared with all political parties a list of those electors whose names were there in the June 24, Electoral Roll, but are not there in the August 1, draft Electoral Roll, the ECI earlier said in a statement.

The ECI said 1.60 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs), nominated by the District Presidents of all 12 political parties, are also participating in the exercise and are fully involved in the field.

As per the Special Intensive Revision order, after the completion of the Enumeration Phase from June 24 to July 25, the draft Electoral Rolls were published for Bihar on August 1.

Draft Electoral Rolls of all the 90,712 polling booths of all 243 Assembly Constituencies have been shared with all the political parties by all 38 DEOs of Bihar on August 1, 2025, the ECI said.