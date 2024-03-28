Delhi

BJP appoints election in-charges, co-incharges for states, UTs

New Delhi: The BJP has appointed its poll in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories ahead of the Lok Sabha.

The party on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma as the election in-charge for Maharashtra while former Haryana BJP chief O.P. Dhankar has been appointed for Delhi.

For Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Nagaland, the party has appointed Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu and spokesperson Nalin Kohli, respectively.

BJP Vice President M. Chuba Ao has been made election in-charge for Meghalaya, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Gopchade for Manipur, Bihar MLC Devesh Kumar for Mizoram, Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil for Telangana, and Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura.

The party has appointed Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, and MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Sanjay Bhatia as co-incharges for Uttar Pradesh.

Former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has been made co-incharge for Kerala while Raghunath Kulkarni has been appointed the co-incharge for Andaman and Nicobar, Alka Gurjar for Delhi, and Nirmal Kumar Surana and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya for Maharashtra.

