BJP-JD(S) won more seats in Karnataka due to EVMs: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged electronic voting machines were behind the BJP-JD(S) alliance winning more Lok Sabha seats in the state and called for an investigation into the functioning of EVMs.

He even demanded that EVMs be replaced with ballot boxes.

“EVMs have played a role in BJP-JD(S) securing higher than expected seats in Karnataka. EVMs must go. Ballot boxes must return. The results must be investigated,” the senior Congress leader told reporters here.

When ballot boxes were there, Congress used to get two-thirds of the votes in Madhya Pradesh but the situation has changed now, he claimed.

He underlined the need for ‘fresh thinking’ on the issue.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its ally JD(S) won 17 and two seats respectively, while the ruling Congress in Karnataka got nine seats.

Replying to a query, the Deputy Chief Minister said the city civic body elections will be held soon.