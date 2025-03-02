BJP Leaders Release Ramzan Greetings Poster at Telangana State Headquarters

Hyderabad: BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Shri Chandrashekhar, along with former BJP State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, actor Vaibhav Surya, and BJP leaders Bhargavi Reddy, Kavita, and Vinay Kumar, released a Ramzan Greetings Poster at the BJP State Headquarters, Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad.

On this auspicious occasion, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended Ramzan greetings to the people of Bharat through his official social media handle X, wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Ramzan. He expressed his hope that this holy month brings good health, happiness, and prosperity to all.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Chandrashekhar Ji also conveyed his best wishes, stating,

“May this holy month of Ramzan bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings to our lives. May God accept our prayers and forgive our sins.”

The event was marked by a spirit of unity and festivity as BJP leaders joined in extending their warm wishes to the Muslim community during this sacred month.