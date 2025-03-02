Hyderabad

BJP Leaders Release Ramzan Greetings Poster at Telangana State Headquarters

The event was marked by a spirit of unity and festivity as BJP leaders joined in extending their warm wishes to the Muslim community during this sacred month.

Syed Mubashir2 March 2025 - 15:24
BJP Leaders Release Ramzan Greetings Poster at Telangana State Headquarters
BJP Leaders Release Ramzan Greetings Poster at Telangana State Headquarters

Hyderabad: BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Shri Chandrashekhar, along with former BJP State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, actor Vaibhav Surya, and BJP leaders Bhargavi Reddy, Kavita, and Vinay Kumar, released a Ramzan Greetings Poster at the BJP State Headquarters, Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad.

On this auspicious occasion, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended Ramzan greetings to the people of Bharat through his official social media handle X, wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Ramzan. He expressed his hope that this holy month brings good health, happiness, and prosperity to all.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Chandrashekhar Ji also conveyed his best wishes, stating,
“May this holy month of Ramzan bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings to our lives. May God accept our prayers and forgive our sins.”

The event was marked by a spirit of unity and festivity as BJP leaders joined in extending their warm wishes to the Muslim community during this sacred month.

Tags
Syed Mubashir2 March 2025 - 15:24

Related Articles

Hyderabad Shocker: Transgender Group Running Alleged Red-Light Zone in P&T Colony, Saroor Nagar

Hyderabad Shocker: Transgender Group Running Alleged Red-Light Zone in P&T Colony, Saroor Nagar

2 March 2025 - 15:47
Massive Traffic Jam at Nalgonda Crossroads: Commuters Struggle Amid GHMC Repair Work

Massive Traffic Jam at Nalgonda Crossroads: Commuters Struggle Amid GHMC Repair Work

2 March 2025 - 14:46
Swift ATM Robbery in Hyderabad: Gang of Four Escapes with ₹30 Lakh in Minutes

Swift ATM Robbery in Hyderabad: Gang of Four Escapes with ₹30 Lakh in Minutes

2 March 2025 - 13:06
Ameenpur Land Scam: HYDRAA Busts Fake JAC, Illegal Collections Uncovered

Ameenpur Land Scam: HYDRAA Busts Fake JAC, Illegal Collections Uncovered

1 March 2025 - 21:56
Back to top button