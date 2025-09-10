BJP leaders should go to Delhi and secure approvals for Mekedatu, Mahadayi irrigation projects, not divide people: K’taka Dy CM

Bengaluru: “Stirring communal sentiments, dividing people, and spreading fire is the job of BJP leaders. They have no concern about development,” said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday and advised them to “go to Delhi and secure the state’s share of taxes, NREGA grants, and approvals for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi irrigation projects.”

When asked about the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh Visarjan in Maddur and the BJP leaders visiting Maddur afterwards, he said, “The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and District Incharge Minister have already responded to this matter. Since I was out of state, I do not have detailed information about this incident. I will not comment without complete information.”

“What else do BJP leaders do other than indulge in politics? They should go to Delhi and secure the state’s share of taxes, NREGA grants, and approvals for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi irrigation projects,” he challenged. When asked about the CM Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Bengaluru city MLAs, he said, “This meeting was scheduled for Tuesday. Since I had to go to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, I requested it to be postponed. The meeting eventually took place on Wednesday evening.”

When asked about the appointment of ministers for new municipalities formed under the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority), he said, “Ministers should not just focus on their constituencies but look after the entire district. There are areas where we have lost ground. We need to coordinate and strengthen those areas. Hence, ministers have been given responsibility, and the party will also assign organisational responsibilities.” Regarding the arrest of Congress MLA Satish Sail, he said, “There was no need for Satish Sail’s arrest. The investigation in this case has been ongoing since 2010.

These attacks are being targeted only against Congress MLAs to trouble Congress leaders.” “On behalf of Jawahar Bal Manch, about 24 children are being sent to the national camp in Rajasthan. I wish them well. I myself am bearing the cost of their travel,” he added. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, retaliating against Dy CM Shivakumar’s statement that spreading fire is the job of BJP leaders, stated, “Congress leaders had no work for five years before coming to power. They will be in power for only two years in Karnataka. Let them issue any statement they want; after two years, the BJP-led government will come to power, and we will assign work to the Congress leaders.”