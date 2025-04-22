BJP Ministers Slam Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence: “No Love for Nation”

New Delhi: BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of prioritizing political power over national interest and facilitating “Bangladeshi intruders” in the state. His remarks come in the wake of widespread unrest in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Vijayvargiya: “Mamata Banerjee Is Only Worried About Her Seat”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vijayvargiya alleged that Mamata Banerjee is engaged in vote bank politics by trying to “reduce the number of Hindus” and accommodate foreign intruders.

“She is only worried about her seat… She has no affection for the country,” said the BJP minister.

“This is why there is violence in Murshidabad. The Union Government is serious about the situation there.”

Murshidabad Violence: Background and Fallout

The unrest began on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, escalating into full-blown violence in Murshidabad, leading to two deaths, several injuries, and major property damage. The chaos spread to other districts including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly.

Odisha Police Arrest Six in Connection with Violence

On Monday, the Odisha Police arrested six individuals linked to the Murshidabad riots from Jharsuguda. The suspects were allegedly involved in arson and rioting in Jafrabad and Betbona villages. Authorities are also examining their involvement in the double murder case in the district.

CM Dhami Accuses Mamata of Appeasement Politics

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also criticized Mamata Banerjee, stating that her actions remind the country of pre-Partition era politics.

“In the name of secularism, she is doing appeasement politics. This is not the India of 1947,” Dhami said, predicting that Mamata’s political journey is nearing its end.

BJP’s Agnimitra Paul Calls for NIA Probe

BJP spokesperson Agnimitra Paul raised serious concerns about what she termed “ethnic cleansing”, allegedly orchestrated with support from West Bengal’s ruling party. She urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to intervene for a fair probe.

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace, Blames BJP and RSS

In response to the accusations, Mamata Banerjee issued a public appeal for peace and unity, claiming that the BJP and RSS are politicizing the violence for electoral gains.

In her open letter, she stated, “Some groups are using this tragic incident to spread division and fear for political advantage.”

As West Bengal continues to grapple with tensions following the Waqf Act protests, the political blame game has intensified. While the BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of appeasement and endangering communal harmony, the Trinamool Congress blames the saffron party for stoking unrest. All eyes are now on the Centre’s response and whether a national-level probe will be ordered.